16 potential breaches of regulations at licensed premises in last week – Garda

There have been 16 potential breaches of the coronavirus regulations at licensed premises in the last week, the Garda has said.

As part of Operation Navigation, Garda officers have conducted thousands of checks on licensed premises since they were permitted to reopen in July to ensure public health guidelines are being followed.

Between September 7-13, some 16 potential breaches were detected by officers.

Files will now be prepared for the DPP in each of these cases.

There have been 216 potential breaches of the regulations in total at licensed premises since July.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said there has been a very high level of compliance generally.

“This is welcome. However, some licensed premises are risking the health of their employees, customers and local communities,” he said.

“Customers of such premises should also consider the risks to themselves, and their family and friends from ignoring public health advice and regulations.”

PA Media