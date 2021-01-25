1,500 fines issued for breaches of non-essential travel rules in last two weeks

Gardai can issue a fixed charge notice of 100 euro for travelling without a reasonable excuse (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gardai have issued more than 1,500 fines for violations of pandemic travel restrictions over the past two weeks.

Since their introduction on January 11, gardai have processed 909 fines for non-essential travel, while another 645 fines are currently being processed.

Under the current pandemic restrictions, a person can only travel 5km from their homes for the purpose of exercise.

Gardai can issue a fixed charge notice of 100 euro for travelling without a reasonable excuse.

Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security John Twomey said: “The vast majority of people are complying with the non-essential travel regulations. We thank them for that.

“Unfortunately, there are still some people who are putting themselves, their loved ones and everyone they come into contact with at risk of getting Covid-19 by not complying with public health regulations.

“There are people dying and are seriously ill from Covid-19. Our health service and all who work in it are under serious pressure. People need to adhere to the public health regulations to help save lives and reduce that pressure.

“Please keep yourself and others safe by staying home. Only make essential journeys. Limit your contacts. Practise social distancing. Wash your hands.”

An Garda Siochana is continuing its series of checkpoints and high-visibility patrols at public amenities across the country, in support of public health regulations.

Gardai have reminded people that they are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home.

Store Street Gardaí were out conducting this checkpoint as part of #OperationFanacht.



By staying at home and limiting your contact with others we can help stop the spread of #COVID19.#StayHomeStaySafe

The 5km limit includes the distance travelled from a person’s home to a location for exercise – in other words, people cannot travel more than 5km to a location to exercise.

If a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations, not only can the driver be fined but their adult passengers as well.

This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.

In addition, gardai have reminded the public that travel to airports and ports should only be taken for essential reasons.

Holidays abroad are not deemed essential.

