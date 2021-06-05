14 people arrested after crowds gather in Dublin city centre

Fourteen people have been arrested after missiles were thrown at gardai during disturbances in Dublin on Friday night.

Gardai were called into the city centre after large crowds had gathered on various streets.

Access to South William Street was blocked by officers.

Videos and images on social media show gardai charging crowds down the street.

Uniformed gardai and “soft cap” public order gardai dispersed that particular group from the area.

Objects, including glass bottles, were thrown at gardai on South William Street.

One garda member sustained a leg injury and received hospital treatment. One garda patrol vehicle was damaged.

We continue to engage with Government & stakeholders to move ahead with the next stage of reopening the economy & society in line with Resilience & Recovery: The Path Ahead plan with a specific emphasis on outdoor activity pic.twitter.com/ztW1BNsXE5 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 4, 2021

Gardai said that a large number of “organised groups” congregated at a number of other locations in the city, including St Stephen’s Green and Temple Bar Square.

A total of 14 people, including nine adults and five juveniles, were arrested for public order offences and were detained at Pearse Street and Kevin Street Garda Stations.

Six people were charged with public order offences and released.

Two people received an adult caution while one was released pending a summons for public order offences. The five juveniles were released.

In a statement, a spokesman for the gardai said: “In support of Government announcements on reopening the economy and society with a specific continuing emphasis on outdoor activity An Garda Siochana will continue to patrol and manage crowds on public streets and spaces.

“While extra facilities are being provided by Local authorities An Garda Siochana appeals for consideration for other persons using the spaces, local residents and businesses.

“Where crowds gather An Garda Siochana’s responsibility is preserving public order and preventing and investigating any criminal offence, which may occur.

“Gardai have been consistent from the start in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic, based on our tradition of policing by consent, and will continue to focus on the approach engage, explain, encourage the public with enforcement only as a last resort.

“Gardai continues to appeal to the public to support and comply with public health guidelines to avoid crowded areas and large gatherings; take personal responsibility to protect yourself and others, wear face coverings in open spaces, and maintain social distancing.”