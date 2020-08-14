12m euro grant fund to help tradespeople and taxi drivers back to work

Sole traders such as taxi drivers, plumbers and electricians who have lost work due to the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for up to 1,000 euro in grant aid to help with their business costs.

Twelve million euro has been set aside for the enterprise support grant, aimed at tradespeople, taxi drivers and other “micro self-employed” business people who cannot access other Government schemes.

The one-off grants are specifically for those who had to cease operations as a result of the lockdown or have been otherwise severely affected.

To qualify, a business owner must have stopped getting the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) after May 17, when lockdown was first eased.

The grant can cover wages, new equipment, signage and personal protective equipment.

Our self-employed are the life blood of our economy . And they deserve support in getting back on their feet. The Enterprise Support Grant is aimed self-employed people, who have been on PUP, as they re-open their businesses. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/QHLXnYpc7G — Heather Humphreys (@HHumphreysFG) August 14, 2020

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said: “This is an important grant to assist the self-employed to reopen their business.

“So if you’re a plumber, carpenter, beautician, gardener or electrician who is transitioning back to work, or the taxi driver getting your car back on the road – this grant may be of interest to you.”

The support is available to small business owners who employ fewer than 10 people, are not liable for commercial rates and have an annual turnover of less than one million euro.

It will be paid on the basis of expenditure incurred by an applicant to reopen their business, covering their costs up to 1,000 euro.

People can apply on the Department of Social Welfare website.

PA Media