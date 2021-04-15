12.7million euro winning Lotto ticket was sold in Kilkenny

The winning ticket for the 12.7million euro lotto jackpot won this week was sold in Kilkenny, the National Lottery has revealed.

There was one winner of Wednesday night’s 12,740,043 euro prize, the largest jackpot in four years.

The news will have set the cat among the pigeons in Kilkenny, where the ticket for the 12th highest jackpot in history was sold.

The ticketholder has yet to make contact with the National Lottery to claim their prize.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it would reveal the name of the jackpot-wining store in the coming days.

“As always with multi-million jackpot wins, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this truly life-altering 12.7million euro win sink in,” they said.

“With so many big winners in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw, we are asking everyone who bought a ticket for the draw to check their tickets carefully.”

Wednesday’s winning Lotto numbers were: 04, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37 and the bonus number was 39.

The spokesperson added: “We advise the winner of any of these prizes to try their best to remain calm and be sure to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.

“The winners can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

Kilkenny weren’t the only winners in Wednesday night’s draw.

Lotto players in Co Laois are also being asked to check their tickets after the top prize of 250,000 euro was scooped in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The winner was a Quick Pick ticket purchased at the Corrib Oil service station in Fairgreen in Portlaoise on Wednesday.

The #Lotto Jackpot of an incredible 12,740,043 has been won in tonight's draw!

Two players in Cavan and Dublin also came agonisingly close to sharing the 12.7million euro jackpot.

Both fell one number short of the big prize but won the Match 5 + Bonus draw to take home 416,263 euro split between them, or 208,132 euro each.

The Cavan winner was sold at Cullies Mace services station on the Ballyhayes Road in Cavan Town, while the Dublin ticket was sold at the Circle K store/Sundrive service station on Lower Kimmage Road in Dublin 6 W.

With more than 137,000 winners in Wednesday night’s Lotto draws, the National Lottery is now encouraging all its Lotto players, especially in Kilkenny, Laois, Cavan and Dublin to check their tickets.

PA Media