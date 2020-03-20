126 more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Republic of Ireland

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has given an update on the latest number of cases (Brian Lawless/PA)

There have been a further 126 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

The increase brings the total number of cases to 683.

Three people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 have died since the outbreak began.

Nine more people were diagnosed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total there to 86.

Overall 769 have been diagnosed with Covid-19 on the island of Ireland.

A total of 12 people have been admitted to intensive care units and 140 people overall were hospitalised.

While we encourage people to exercise outside and maintain a healthy lifestyle, social distancing measures will continue to be paramount.Tony Holohan

The only county without a confirmed case is Co Monaghan.

Speaking at a press briefing in Dublin on Friday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said he hopes social distancing measures will help to bring down the figures by the end of the month.

Dr Holohan said there is “no time for complacency”.

“Every citizen who is practising social distancing, who is taking precautions to limit the spread of this virus, is doing their country a service.

“The Department of Health has issued outdoor social distancing guidelines for everyone to follow.

“While we encourage people to exercise outside and maintain a healthy lifestyle, social distancing measures will continue to be paramount.”

He urged people to take “personal responsibility” and to continue to adhere to social distancing measures.

Dr Holohan said it was too soon to draw conclusions on the drop in the number of cases between Thursday and Friday.

He said: “I would not want people to take a conclusion from either yesterday or today’s figures.”

