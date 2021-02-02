| 9.4°C Dublin

1.1m euro of drugs seized during search of Dublin storage facility

Gardai found cannabis, cocaine and crack during the search in the City West area.

By Cate McCurry, PA

Gardai have seized 1.1 million euro of drugs and a number of imitation firearms in Dublin.

Cannabis, cocaine and crack were discovered during a search of a storage facility in the City West area on Tuesday.

Officers from the District Detective Unit in Tallaght carried out the search of 27 storage containers.

Gardai recovered drugs including 452,100 euro of cannabis, 542,500 euro of crack cocaine and 70,000 euro of cocaine.

The operation was led by the Tallaght unit, assisted by a unit from Rathfarnham, the burglary response team, emergency response officers and the dog unit.

Four imitation firearms were also seized during the searches.

No arrests were made, gardai said.

The scene is being preserved pending technical and forensic examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

