11 cases of South African coronavirus variant found in Ireland

Eleven cases of the South African variant of coronavirus have been detected in Ireland.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, medical virologist and director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, told a National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) briefing that all the cases are directly linked to travel.

A variant first detected in Brazil has not been found in Ireland, where the so-called Kent variant is the most dominant.

The briefing heard that all variants are being monitored.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn urged adherence to public health advice.

“Viruses can’t mutate if they’re not replicating,” he said.

“So the fewer the amount of virus we have in this country, the less chance there is of a mutation that’s going to have a knock-on impact on vaccine effectiveness.”

Professor Philip Nolan, chairman of the Nphet Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said Ireland remains on track for 200 to 400 cases a day by the end of February if the effort to stay home continues.

Meanwhile 230,776 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Ireland, including 151,212 first doses and 79,554 second doses.

PA Media