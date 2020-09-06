100,000 tourism jobs lost and similar number at risk, warns industry body

Around 100,000 Irish tourism jobs have been lost in the coronavirus pandemic with a similar number at risk in the weeks ahead, an industry body has warned.

The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) said the latest survey of its members had highlighted the enormous challenges the sector continues to face amid plummeting demand.

With the summer season finished, the IHF said hotels and guesthouses were reporting a 70% drop in projected revenues for September compared with last year.

It said bookings for September and October indicated an average room occupancy level of 24% across the country, compared with 86% for the same period last year.

Our industry is operating in a quasi-lockdown Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, Irish Hotels Federation

In July and August the occupancy rate was 49%, compared with 90% last year.

The federation has called for additional Government stimulus measures to aid the industry and a relaxation of coronavirus regulations to enable larger indoor gatherings within hotels.

Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, president of the IHF, said: “Our industry is operating in a quasi-lockdown. The existing supports are totally inadequate for our industry given the current restrictions. If appropriate measures are not put in place, more jobs will be lost.

“A severely devastated Irish tourism sector would be a major loss to Ireland’s economy and society for many years to come. This can and must be avoided. We are doing everything we can to protect public health whilst also helping to restore the economy and safeguard people’s livelihoods, but we face extraordinary challenges.

“These have been greatly exacerbated by the additional restrictions introduced last month, including limiting indoor gatherings to no more than six people.

“Businesses are, in effect, operating under close to lockdown conditions.”

She added: “It is our belief that the controlled environment provided by hotels can safely accommodate gatherings of significantly more than six people, which are an essential part of the fabric of Irish life.

All areas of society negatively impacted by Covid-19 should be consulted, including businesses, when developing the Roadmap for Resilience and Recovery Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, IHF

“A major frustration for us continues to be the lack of meaningful consultation with our industry in advance of new restrictions being announced by Government.

“All areas of society negatively impacted by Covid-19 should be consulted, including businesses, when developing the Roadmap for Resilience and Recovery, which is due to be published on September 14. Public health goes hand in hand with ensuring a viable economy when this pandemic has passed.”

