Former Debenhams workers occupy Waterford store in protest

Former workers of Debenhams in Waterford have occupied the store this morning in an attempt to bring liquidators KPMG to the negotiating table to discuss redundancy packages.

Six people are believed to be currently occupying the store in protest and say they have no plans to move until they see movement from KPMG.

Those inside are calling for talks between KPMG & Debenhams and the shop stewards & their representatives, Mandate Trade Union, to discuss how online business could be used for their agreed redundancy package for the ex-Debenhams workers.

The protesters are calling on local Government TDs - Junior Minister Mary Butler, Fianna Fail and TD Marc O’Cathasaigh, Green Party - to use their position to take action for their situation which they say is a devastating blow for workers in Waterford City and others across the country.

Shop Steward, Michelle Gavin, an ex-Debenhams worker of 27 years and occupying the store said: “This occupation is a peaceful protest but a necessary escalation to make sure we are not left with nothing.

“We have been left high and dry without the redundancy package that had been promised before,” she said.





Online Editors