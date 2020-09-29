Child in Meath school with 1,100 students tests positive for coronavirus

A student a school in Meath, which has over 1,100 enrolled students, has tested positive for coronavirus.

It is believed that the school were notified of a positive test result for one of its students yesterday morning.

All close contacts of the positive case have been identified and informed of the situation.

All close contacts will now be asked to undergo a coronavirus test.

It is understood that there has been no mingling of different year groups on the school grounds and that HSE guidelines had been followed since the notification of the positive case.

All other students that were not deemed to be close contact of the positive case can attend school as normal.

Parents of students at the school had been advised to contact their GP should their children develop any symptoms of the disease.

The school said it would not be commenting on the matter.

According to HSE data, Meath has had 94 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last two weeks with five new cases confirmed by the Acting Chief Medical Officer yesterday evening.

Online Editors