Contact Us

Independent House, 27 - 32 Talbot Street, Dublin 1, Ireland D01 X2E1

Email: info@independent.ie

For press releases and PR queries please contact: inews@independent.ie

Telephone: +353 (0)1 705 5333

2. Subscribe

Sign up for 7-day digital access here

Sign up to home delivery of the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent here

Sign up for our newsletters here

Sign up for our regional epapers here

3. Customer care

For queries relating to online subscriptions, home delivery, our e-paper, technical queries or missing supplements:

- Telephone = +353 (0)1 705 5333

- Email = customerhelp@independent.ie

Our Customer Care team is open from 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday & 8am to 2pm on Saturday and Sunday. We are closed on December 25th, 26th, January 1st & Easter Sunday.

4. Contact our newsroom

Irish Independent and Independent.ie news@independent.ie

Sunday Independent snews365@independent.ie

Farming Independent farming@independent.ie

Letters to the Irish Independent Editor should be sent to independent.letters@independent.ie or for the Sunday Independent Editor sunday.letters@independent.ie

Complaints

We take great pride in the quality of our trusted journalism and always want to hear the views of our readers. Complaints about editorial content are treated seriously and we aim to resolve them in an efficient and prompt manner. If you wish to make a complaint about a story, please fill out an editorial complaints form and we will contact you as soon as possible.

Click here for the editorial complaints form

5. Advertise with us

For death notices and family announcements, please phone (01) 7055188 or email notices@mediahuis.ie

For all other advertising opportunities, contact advertise@mediahuis.ie

6. Regional newspapers

Wexford People

Wicklow People

Bray People

New Ross Standard

Enniscorthy Guardian

Gorey Guardian

The Kerryman

The Corkman

Drogheda Independent

Sligo Champion

The Argus

7. Commercial partners

CarsIreland

Cartell

Independent Archives