Inside Ariana Grande's Irish stay: Five-star hotel, vintage shopping and limos with her dogs

Take a look at the secluded spot pop queen Ariana Grande has made her home for the duration of her Irish stay over the next few days.

The Sunday World can exclusively reveal the American superstar flew into Dublin on Friday and was whisked to the luxurious Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow.

The 26-year-old was picked up by a limousine at Dublin airport with her pet dogs.

Her party of dancers and her band followed in two "Beat On The Street" tour coaches, which are pictured here at the hotel.

Ariana will play the first of three sold-out shows at the 3 Arena in the capital tonight, followed by gigs tomorrow and Wednesday.

On Friday, the Florida-born star was spotted shopping in a popular vintage store in Dublin city.

She was photographed taking a look in Tola Vintage, a vintage store in Dublin's Temple Bar.

A video was shared on Instagram showing the pop star leaving the building with several shopping bags, flanked by an entourage.

The singer could be seen wearing a pink oversized crewneck jumper and thigh-high boots

She waved at the crowd of fans that were waiting for her outside the shop as she got into the waiting vehicle.

Later that night she enjoyed a meal at Marco Pierre White's restaurant in Donnybrook where she happily posed for a photo with one of the restaurant staff.

Beautiful

They also shared the photo on their Instagram page and captioned the post: "Star struck to say the least!! Thank you @arianagrande for choosing our restaurant tonight, what a beautiful lady."

These will be the first shows the One Last Time star has played in Ireland since the horrific bomb at her concert in Manchester, which killed 22 fans and injured more than 800.

Just a few days earlier from that atrocity in May 2017 Ariana also played the 3 Arena.

Irish fans are being have being warned that security is being ramped up for her gigs in the 3Arena.

The venue is calling on fans to take extra precautions before the Dublin shows.

Ticket holders will be allowed to carry only one plastic bag, which must be completely transparent. No cameras or recording equipment will be allowed while any medically necessary items will be subject to a security inspection.

The five-star Powerscourt Hotel was previously known as the Ritz Carlton, was once a Celtic Tiger playground for celebs, millionaires and rich businessmen.

Curiously, Ariana appears not to be staying in the €1,200 a night Presidential suite, even though it is booked out for the weekend. But it is available on Monday and Tuesday.

Instead, she is believed to be staying in an exclusive suite overlooking the Wicklow mountains, which costs more than €600 a night.

Irish Independent