Paul Mescal among four Emmy nominations for Normal People

Paul Mescal has been nominated for an Emmy award, one of four for Irish drama Normal People.

Mescal, who starred as Connell in the BBC Three series was nominated as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series.

Normal People director Lenny Abrahamson also picked up a nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, with writers Sally Rooney and Alice Birch nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series and Louise Kiely for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series.

Mescal had been tipped for a nomination, although disappointingly, his co-star Daisy Edgar Jones who many thought would be nominated in the Lead Actress section, was not chosen.

The Emmys are the biggest night in US TV and recognise excellence in the medium.

HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest awards in television.

"Watchmen" scored 26 nods, including best limited series, while Amazon Studio's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" got 20, including a best actress nod for star Rachel Brosnahan.

Netflix led all networks with a record 160 nominations, followed by HBO with 107.

The build-up to this year’s nominations announcement was severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

While the major platforms, including HBO and Netflix, would usually hold glitzy events to promote their shows to the TV Academy’s voting body, made up of roughly 23,000 industry figures, this time around they were forced to go virtual.

Major Hollywood events including the Oscars, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes have been postponed in response to the pandemic halting production and closing cinemas.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 20.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Normal People - Paul Mescal Jeremy Irons - Watchmen, Hugh Jackman - Bad Education, Jeremy Pope - Hollywood and Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True.

Outstanding lead actor in comedy series

Anthony Anderson - Blackish, Don Cheadle - Black Monday, Ted Danson - The Good Place, Michael Douglas -The Kominsky Method, Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek and Ramy Youssef - Ramy.

Outstanding lead actress in comedy series

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me, Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, Linda Cardellini -Dead to Me, Catherine O'Hara - Schitt’s Creek, Issa Rae - Insecure and Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish.

Outstanding lead actor in drama series

Jason Bateman - Ozark, Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us, Steve Carell -The Morning Show, Brian Cox - Succession. Billy Porter - Pose and Jeremy Strong -Succession.

Outstanding lead Actress in Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show, Olivia Colman - The Crown, Jodie Comber - Killing Eve, Laura Linney - Ozark, Sandra Oh - Killing Eve and Zendaya - Euphoria.

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere, Mrs. America, Unbelievable, Unorthodox and Watchmen.

Lead actress in a limited series

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America, Shira Haas - Unorthodox, Regina King - Watchmen, Octavia Spencer - Self Made and Kerry Washington - Little Fires Everywhere.

