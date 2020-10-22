Irish movie ‘Calm With Horses’ hits Netflix this Monday

Netflix have confirmed that Irish movie ‘Calm With Horses’ is to be broadcast on their streaming service from Monday, October 26. The award-winning thriller, starring Barry Keoghan, Niamh Algar and Cosmo Jarvis has been met with critical acclaim since its release in 2019.

The movie centres around ex-boxer Douglas 'Arm' Armstrong (played by Cosmo Jarvis), who has become the feared enforcer for the drug-dealing Devers family, whilst also trying to be a good father to his autistic young son.

Torn between these two families, Arm's loyalties are truly tested when he is asked to kill for the first time.

The film also stars Barry Keoghan - who shot to fame in the hit gangland series Love/Hate - and Keoghan has since gone on to land significant roles in the award-winning TV series Chernobyl and movies such as Dunkirk and Black ‘47. Keoghan has also landed a role in the new Batman movie slated for release in 2022.

Niamh Algar has also received praise for her portrayal of the character Ursula and has been noted as an Irish actress whose star is on the rise.

The drama, which is set in rural Ireland, was filmed on location in Galway and Clare in Ireland, and is the directorial feature debut of Nick Rowland, whose previous work includes Slap, a Bafta-nominated short film, and television episodes of the BBC prime time drama Hard Sun and Amazon's Ripper Street.

Joe Murtagh adapted the script from a short story in Young Skins, an acclaimed collection by Irish writer Colin Barrett.

DMC Film (Slow West, Macbeth, Assassin’s Creed), the production company founded by Michael Fassbender and Conor McCaughan, developed the project with Film4.

The Guardian’s film critic Mark Kermode featured it as ‘Film of the Week’ when released and described it as ‘Fear and loathing in Ireland’s Wild West’.

