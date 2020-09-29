Ireland’s lockdown hero Matt Damon snapped filming in Tipperary

Matt Damon couldn’t stay away from Ireland for too long.

The star who spent lockdown in the seaside village of Dalkey has returned to Ireland and has been spotted shooting scenes from The Last Duel in the historic town of Cahir.

Read More

The film is scheduled for release in October 2021 and is based on the last royal-ordered chivalrous duel. The film tells the story of a knight ordered by France's King Charles VI to settle a dispute with his best friend by means of a duel.

Expand Close Matt Damon and Jody Comer share a laugh during filming at Cahir Castle Matt Damon is holding a face shield Credit: Jonathan Ryan tipperaryphotos@hotmail.com Jonathan Ryan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Matt Damon and Jody Comer share a laugh during filming at Cahir Castle Matt Damon is holding a face shield Credit: Jonathan Ryan tipperaryphotos@hotmail.com

Starring Damon and Affleck, as well as Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Michael McElhatton and Caoimhe O'Malley, it is expected to prove one of the hit films of 2021.

The film crew are all in "bio bubbles" in the exclusive K Club in Co Kildare to ensure filming goes without a hitch during the pandemic.

The medieval epic will have extensive scenes shot at Cahir Castle over the coming weeks and along the town's beautifully situated Inch Field, overlooking the River Suir.

Cahir Castle car park has been partly cordoned off to host the stars, extras and film crew with cranes, portable cabins and film tents already installed.

Online Editors